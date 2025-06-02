Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla will become the acting president of the board in July after the current president Roger Binny, touches the age of 70 on July 19 this year, as per sources.

65-year-old Shukla will first get the acting president role for three months. With the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September, the month he would turn 66, he could stand for the post of full-time president in the elections, added the sources.

Roger was elected as the 36th president of BCCI in October 2022, replacing ex-Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, who completed his three-year tenure. Notably, Binny was the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the top post.

During his presidency, India won two white-ball titles, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He also introduced the Women's Premier League (WPL), a women's franchise cricket league on the lines of highly-successful IPL. It was during his presidency that several steps related to proper strengthening and prioritising domestic cricket with help of better incentives, pay and having seniors participate in domestic tournaments took place.

Binny, a bowling all-rounder, has represented India in 27 test matches and 72 ODIs. He took 47 wickets in Tests and scored 830 runs with five half-centuries. In 72 ODIs, he took 77 wickets and scored 629 runs with a half-century. The right-arm pacer bagged 47 wickets in tests while also picking 77 in ODIs.

He was a crucial contributor to India's first-ever World Cup victory, being the highest wicket-taker for India in the 1983 World Cup with 18 wickets.

Binny has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee. (ANI)

