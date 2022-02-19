Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday congratulated Bihar batter Sakibul Gani for a "solid performance" in his debut Ranji Trophy match.

Sakibul Gani scripted history on Friday as he became the first player to score a triple-century on a first-class debut. The batter achieved the feat in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Mizoram here at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata.

Tendulkar praised Sakibul Gani for smashing the triple hundred in his debut Ranji Trophy match.

"Congratulations to Sakibul Gani for a solid performance in his debut Ranji Trophy match. Keep it up," Tendulkar tweeted.

The batter scored 341 runs off just 405 balls with the help of 56 fours and 2 sixes. He maintained a strike rate of 84.20.

On Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy on Thursday, Ajinkya Rahane scored a century for Mumbai in the match against Saurashtra.

Delhi batter Yash Dhull also registered a ton on his first-class debut against Tamil Nadu in Guwahati.

The Ranji Trophy would be held in two phases and now it has been confirmed that the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase would run from February 10 to March 15. The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days. (ANI)

