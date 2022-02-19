India and West Indies face each other in the final T20I of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, February 19. The hosts have already sealed the series 2-0 and would be looking to clinch another whitewash following the ODI series sweep against West Indies a few days ago. Rohit Sharma would be very proud of his side, who have had several players step up and perform for the team to win them the series. West Indies, on the other hand, are yet to taste a single victory in this tour of India so far and they would be heading to the third match with a consolation win in mind. India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs WI Cricket Match in Kolkata

For fans making Dream11 Fantasy teams for this game, it has to be kept in mind that the BCCI have given breaks to Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant for the third T20I. The duo would not be part of the T20Is against Sri Lanka as well. Read below to get tips to make your Dream11 Fantasy teams for this game.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper –Nicholas Pooran (WI) can be your pick for the wicketkeeper's slot.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Kyle Mayers (WI) and Rovman Powell (WI) can be the batters.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard (WI) can be the lone all-rounder in your IND vs WI Dream11 team.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Deepak Chahar (IND) Akeal Hosein (WI), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Ravi Bishnoi (IND) can form the bowling attack.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (WI), Rohit Sharma (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Kyle Mayers (WI), Kieron Pollard (WI), Deepak Chahar (IND) Akeal Hosein (WI), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Ravi Bishnoi (IND)

Rohit Sharma (IND) can be the captain of your IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2022 Dream11 Fantasy Team while Rovman Powell (WI) can be selected as the vice-captain.

