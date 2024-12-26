Melbourne [Australia], December 26 (ANI): Following the completion of the first day of the fourth Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, former cricketer Ravi Shastri heaped praise on right-hand batter Steven Smith for his strong performance.

Smith played an unbeaten knock of 68 runs from 111 balls which was laced with five boundaries and one maximum on the first day of the ongoing Test at Melbourne.

"The time he spent at the crease in the last game was crucial. It was a grind--those first 40 or 50 runs--but he went through it. Today, the fluency was much better. He attacked the spinners, and his feet were moving well. Once players like Smith smell the coffee, they don't stop. He's not sitting on a hundred here. We've seen him in the past--once he gets on a roll, he doesn't hold back or waste good form when he sees it," Shastri said on Star Sports.

The opening day of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia delivered a gripping contest, with emerging Australian talent Sam Konstas stealing the spotlight and veteran Steve Smith displaying his trademark brilliance.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah tried to inspire his team with three valuable wickets - including the prized scalp of Travis Head for a duck - but Australia's top-order were in good touch as the hosts reached 311/6 at stumps with Smith and skipper Pat Cummins unbeaten on the crease (8*).

Earlier, the visitors made one change to their side after losing the toss, with Shubman Gill left out of the XI in a massive surprise and skipper Rohit Sharma named to bat at No.3 in his place. The captain did indicate prior to the toss that he would most likely open the batting.

All-rounder Washington Sundar was the player to come into the XI and was slated to bat at No.7. (ANI)

