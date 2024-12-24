Melbourne [Australia], December 24 (ANI): Ahead of the Boxing-day Test at Melbourne, former India head coach Ravi Shastri highlighted the importance of patience and mental strength in Test cricket, citing Australian right-hand batter Steven Smith as an example.

Despite having not-so-great numbers since the start of the year, the former Australia captain bounced back and stepped up when the team needed him, helping himself to his 33rd Test century at the Gabba against India.

"What's needed you saw from Smith. It might have been a struggle early on but he was prepared to play the waiting game and be disciplined," Shastri said, according to ICC.

This resilience, according to Shastri, is what makes these players so dangerous when conditions aren't in their favour.

"I think the same with Virat. If Virat gets over that first 30, 40 minutes, with serious application and discipline, I don't think he's (out of form), none of these guys are out of form," Shastri added.

Shastri further discussed the current state of the quartet when speaking with host Sanjana Ganesan on the most recent episode of The ICC Review and spoke in depth on Kohli and Smith in particular and the ongoing struggles the experienced duo are facing.

While Joe Root and Williamson have enjoyed a purple patch in 2024 - smashing six and four Test hundreds respectively - Kohli and Smith have just one each - both coming in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"I think they (Kohli and Smith) will have slipped down the ranks on the current form because you know you've got the likes of Root taking off, there's Williamson doing well, Harry Brook has come onto the scene, you know there are a lot of other young players pushing but these are class players. In a situation like this, you know they'll be dangerous because they'll be hungry," Shastri said. (ANI)

