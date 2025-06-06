Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): Fresh off his heroics in the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Jitesh Sharma is all set to captain NECO Master Blaster in the highly anticipated Vidarbha Pro T20 League, taking place from June 5 to 15 at the VCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur, according to a release from Neco Master Blaster.

The men's team will be led by Jitesh Sharma, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman who recently played a pivotal role in RCB's historic IPL title win.

The experienced R Sanjay has been appointed vice-captain, adding further balance to a talented lineup brimming with young and emerging cricketers.

NECO Master Blaster will lock horns with the Bharat Rangers in their opening match here in Nagpur on Friday. The side will next meet Nagpur Titans on Saturday before meeting Nagpur Heroz on Sunday.

"Proud to lead NECO Master Blaster-- the Josh is very high. I'm excited not just to play but to guide this young group of talented players. This league is a platform for new heroes to emerge, and we're ready to give it our all," said Jitesh Sharma ahead of the first game.

Speaking on the squad, Anand Jayaswal, owner of NECO Master Blaster, said, "At JAYASWAL NECO Group, we believe in empowering communities through sports. We are proud to see leaders like Jitesh Sharma and Bharti Fulmali guiding our teams, and we look forward to a season filled with inspiration, competition, and new heroes."

Men's squad:

Jitesh Sharma (Captain, Wicketkeeper), R Sanjay (Vice Captain), Aryam Meshram, Adyan Daga, Adyan Routham, Akash Kombe, Vedant Dighade (Wicketkeeper), Gaurav Dhobley, Ankush Tammiwar, Aditya Khilote, Arya Durugkar, Pratham Maheshwari, Prafulla Hinge, Ananmay Jaiswal, Sarthak Dhabadgaokar, Sanmesh Deshmukh. (ANI)

