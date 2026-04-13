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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for violation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the marquee clash against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

A statement from IPL said, "Tim David, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 20 against Mumbai Indians (MI)."

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David was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "disobeying an umpire's instruction during a match." The first incident occurred when the umpires changed the ball during the 18th over (17.2) of RCB's batting innings. He wanted to have a look at the ball and did not hand it over despite being repeatedly asked to do so, as per the statement.

The second incident occurred during the 20th over (19.2), when he again did not hand over the ball to the umpires, amounting to repeated failure to comply with the instructions or directives of the umpires.

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David admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

Also, MI skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined for a slow over-rate.

"Hardik Pandya, Captain, MI, has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, he has been fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)