Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

The absence of MS Dhoni has been a significant talking point in the opening weeks of IPL 2026. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, now 44, has yet to feature in the current campaign after sustaining a muscle injury just days before the tournament’s commencement. As the Super Kings navigate a challenging start to their season, fans are closely monitoring the veteran wicketkeeper-batter's rehabilitation process for any signs of a return to the playing XI. Will MS Dhoni Play in CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match?

Nature of MS Dhoni's Injury

On 28 March, just two days before CSK’s season opener against the Rajasthan Royals, the franchise confirmed that Dhoni was suffering from a calf strain. In an official social media statement, the team noted that he would be undergoing rehabilitation and was expected to miss at least the first two weeks of the competition.

While recent videos from the CSK nets have shown Dhoni hitting signature lofted sixes, the medical team remains cautious. Reports indicate that while his batting looks sharp, he has not yet been cleared for the high-intensity movements required for wicketkeeping and sprinting between the wickets.

Current Status and Targeted Return

Dhoni has already missed CSK's first four fixtures against the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the Delhi Capitals. According to the latest updates from the team management:

14 April vs KKR: Dhoni is considered "doubtful" for tomorrow’s clash at Chepauk. While he is training, the team is unlikely to risk him so early in his recovery.

18 April vs SRH: This fixture in Hyderabad is currently the targeted return date for the veteran. If his fitness tests at the end of this week are successful, he could make his season debut against the Sunrisers. IPL 2026: Astrologer Predicts CSK Will Return to Winning Ways After MS Dhoni's Comeback. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently told reporters that there is no fixed timeline, stating, "MS is undergoing rehab and it will take some time. We are taking a wait-and-watch approach to ensure he is 100% fit."

How CSK is Handling MS Dhoni's Absence

Dhoni's absence has coincided with a difficult period for the five-time champions. Under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK suffered three consecutive defeats before finally securing their first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals on 11 April.

In Dhoni's absence, the team has relied on new acquisition Sanju Samson to handle the wicketkeeping duties and provide middle-order stability. The team has also integrated young talents like Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis into the XI to bolster a batting lineup that has occasionally lacked momentum without Dhoni’s finishing presence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 08:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).