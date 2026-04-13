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The highly anticipated "Battle of the Openers" in IPL 2026 Match 21 took an unexpected turn on Monday night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Within seconds of the first ball being bowled, the home crowd was silenced as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck by a resurgent Jofra Archer. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard here.

The dismissal has triggered a wave of viral memes across social media, with fans contrasting Sharma’s pre-match billing as a "powerplay destroyer" with his swift exit.

Golden Duck for Abhishek Sharma

Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag handed the new ball to Jofra Archer. Archer, who has been spearheading a "rejuvenated" Royals bowling attack this season, delivered a steep, short-of-a-length ball that surprised Sharma. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast.

Attempting to take on the pace immediately, Sharma charged down the track but could only manage a thick top edge on a slash away from his body. The ball soared toward third man, where Ravi Bishnoi comfortably secured the catch, leaving SRH reeling at 0/1 after just one delivery.

Abhishek Sharma Wicket Video

Abhishek Sharma Golden Duck Viral Memes

The "golden duck" provided immediate fodder for cricket enthusiasts on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). Many fans joked about Sharma’s "commute" to the crease being longer than his actual innings.

Mentor Yuvraj Singh to Abhishek Sharma

Yuvraj Singh to Abhishek Sharma after he got out for 0 😡😂#SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/LO61nMZFCb — Inside Out (@CricCoffee1) April 13, 2026

'Blind Slogger'

Unpopular opinion: Vaibhav suryavanshi>>>Blind slogger Abhishek Sharma pic.twitter.com/ixzuktahgV — See9 (@Kohliship_18) April 13, 2026

'Red Carpet Welcome'

Red-carpet welcome by academy officials for Abhishek Sharma, who scored a golden duck against RR 🦆🌟 pic.twitter.com/U60Ch9M3be — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 13, 2026

'Most Ducks in Calendar Year'

Most ducks in a calendar year in T20s by an Indian 7 - Abhishek Sharma in 2026 (18 inns) pic.twitter.com/VFZeQBzCBx — 🦅 (@jack_aa_bokka) April 13, 2026

While Sharma has been one of the most explosive batters of the tournament, scoring 129 runs in his previous four matches at a strike rate of 186.96, his consistency remains a point of debate. This dismissal marks his first duck of the IPL 2026 season and places immense pressure on the SRH middle order, led by stand-in captain Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).