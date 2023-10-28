Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 28 (ANI): Records were shattered in the one-sided ICC Cricket World Cup clash between Netherlands and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with Bangladesh losing to fourth Associate Nation in its World Cup journey, the most by a full-time side.

A four-wicket haul by Paul van Meekeren and a half-century by skipper Scott Edwards were the highlights as Netherlands stunned Bangladesh by 87 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Bangladesh lost to Canada (60 runs) and Kenya (32 runs) in the 2003 Cricket World Cup. Then, they lost to Ireland (74 runs) in the 2007 World Cup. Now, they have an 87-run loss to the Netherlands, the fourth Associate nation which has defeated the Netherlands.

This 87-run win is the biggest by an Associate nation against a full-time Test-playing side in WC history, outdoing Ireland's 74-run win over Bangladesh in 2007.

With two wins so far, Netherlands has joint second-most wins over full member sides in a single World Cup, along with Ireland (2007 against Pakistan and Bangladesh and in 2015 against West Indies and Zimbabwe). Back in 2003, Kenya had registered wins over Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Also, Paul van Meekeren's 4/23 is the best bowling figure by a Netherlands bowler in WC history, outdoing Tim de Leede's 4/35 against India in 2003.

With this loss, Bangladesh is out of the WC, having lost five of six matches. The Netherlands has won two games, lost four and with four points is in the eighth spot.

The Netherlands opted to bat first and were bundled out for 229 in their 50 overs. Skipper Scott Edwards (68 in 89 balls with six fours) and Wesley Barresi (41 in 41 balls) were the key batters for Dutch.

Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan took two wickets each.In the chase of 230 runs, Bangladesh was never a threat and was bundled out for 142 in 42.2 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35) was the top run-scorer for Bangladesh.

Paul van Meekeren (4/23) was the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning figures. (ANI)

