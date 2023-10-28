IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Hosts India take on England at BRSABVE Stadium in Lucknow in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match number 29. India happens to be the only unbeaten team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and the Men in Blue will be looking to keep their winning momentum intact. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs ENG on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips news and team prediction ahead of IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Lucknow Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

To stay in contention for semi-finally even mathematically England need to win against India. In the IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked four players from England team and seven from Indian squad to complete our IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy playing XI. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Check Latest Team Standings With Net Run Rate of CWC23 in India.

IND vs ENG CWC 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG) and KL Rahul (IND)

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Shubman Gill (IND) and Joe Root (ENG).

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG), and Moeen Ali (ENG)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), and Kuldeep Yadav (IND).

IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c) and Rohit Sharma (vc).

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin/Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

England Likely XI: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone/Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (ENG), KL Rahul (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Joe Root (ENG), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Moeen Ali (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND) and Kuldeep Yadav (IND).

