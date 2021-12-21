London [UK], December 21 (ANI): The Football Association on Monday confirmed that replays have been removed in both the third and fourth rounds of the 2021-22 FA Cup.

This decision was approved by the FA Board on Friday and has been taken in the wider interest of English football to alleviate the possibility of fixture congestion following several postponements in recent days and continued uncertainty ahead due to COVID-19.

In total, outbreaks at various clubs have forced the postponement of 10 Premier League games so far.

Ties in the third and fourth rounds of this season's competition will be played to a finish on the day, with extra time and penalty shootouts if required.

Replays will return up to and including the fourth round of the FA Cup from the 2022-23 season onwards.

Replays are a traditional feature of the FA Cup, and are notably an opportunity for lower-league clubs to secure a money-making return match should they take a draw against one of the Premier League giants in the early rounds.

The FA Cup third round is due to take place across January 7-10, 2022. The fourth round is set to be held across the weekend of February 5-6. (ANI)

