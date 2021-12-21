Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his support to the victims of the La Palma volcanic eruptions in Spain as the Portuguese star has decided to auction his signed shirt to raise funds for the victims of the incident. More than 3000 buildings have been destroyed which has caused over 7000 people to be evacuated and leave their homes on the Canary Islands. Volcano Erupts on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean Island of La Palma; Lava Destroys Some Homes.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Portugal No.7’ shirt is up for bidding in an attempt to raise funds for the victims of the unfortunate event and aid them in their time of need. Football fans will be able to bid on the Portugal skipper’s jersey from Christmas Eve until January 03, 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Sir Alex Ferguson His ‘Father Figure in Football’.

"Ni la fuerza de un volcán podrán con La Palma, todo mi apoyo para la isla bonita", esta camiseta firmada por @Cristiano se subasta y sus beneficios irán directos a los damnificados del volcán 👇#VolcanLaPalma #LaPalma #ErupciónLaPalma #VolcandeCumbreVieja pic.twitter.com/RbvYLRYVeq — Javi Rodríguez (@javiro_ser) December 17, 2021

According to Javi Rodriguez of Cadena Ser and Radio Club Tenerife, the funds raise from the auctions will directly go in support of the families affected by the eruptions, which started in September and has continued through the entire month of December. The Cumbre Vieja eruption is said to be the longest La Palma has ever seen, but recent reports suggest the volcano may finally have stopped erupting.

The signed shirt also has a message for the people of La Palma, showing that the 36-year-old stands in solidarity with them. ‘Not even the force of a volcano will be able to with La Palma. All my support for the beautiful island,’ the forward said. Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier donated £850,000 to hospitals in Portugal at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 36-year-old last played for his country in November as Portugal were defeated 2-1 by Serbia, ending their hopes of securing a direct qualification spot for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t played in nearly two weeks as Manchester United have had two fixtures postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak in the squad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2021 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).