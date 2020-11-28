Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 28 (ANI): Ali Arman, the reserve umpire in both of Saturday's Bangabandhu Cup T20 matches has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, he would not be officiating in these matches.

Arman has left the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) mandated bio-bubble hotel in Dhaka. Dr Debashish Chowdhury, the BCB's chief physician also clarified that Mahmudul Hasan who was picked by the Gazi Group Chattogram in the players' draft, had also tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

"Joy (Mahmudul Hasan) is in our quarantine facilities, but umpire Rajon (Ali Arman) has left the hotel and is likely to be at his home," ESPNCricinfo quoted Chowdhury as saying.

Chattogram have confirmed that they would not be replacing Hasan and the side will wait for him to recover completely.

All the players and match officials, except the scorers, have been based in the BCB's bio-bubble after being tested for the coronavirus prior to the T20 tournament, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh's T20I captain Mahmudullah, Test captain Mominul Haque, and selector Habibul Bashar recovered from coronavirus. (ANI)

