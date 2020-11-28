Cristiano Ronaldo in his most recent Instagram post gave fans a glimpse of his completely different side as the Juventus star could be seen playing an electric guitar. The 35-year-old shared the post on his social media with the caption ‘Approved?’ followed by a guitar emoji. The five-time Ballon d’Or, famously known for his goal-scoring exploits on the football field, has left fans impressed with his new avatar. Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Leaves Fans Gushing With Her Latest Instagram Post.

In the photo, Cristiano Ronaldo could be seen wearing an unbuttoned denim jacket, a baseball cap and an electric guitar wrapped around his shoulder. Though not his go-to look, the Juventus star looks completely in his element in a modern-day rock-stars get-up. Georgina Rodriguez Poses With Cristiano Ronaldo in This Super-Romantic Photo, Calls Juventus Star 'My Everything'.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sensational form on the field but has been left out by Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo for their latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixture against Benevento. It is understood that the 35-year-old, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has been rested to prevent any injuries due to work overload.

The Portuguese forward has been in sensational form this season as the 35-year-old has scored nine goals in seven appearances this season providing one assist as well. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is the second highest leading scorer in Serie A.

Juventus have had a poor record this season in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo as they have won just one of their three games without the Portuguese this season, drawing against Verona in the league and losing to Barcelona in the Champions League. Andrea Pirlo would be hoping his team could do the job without their star man to avoid falling further behind leaders AC Milan.

