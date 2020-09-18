Pune, Sep 18 (PTI) City based retired Colonel Dr Girija Shanker Mungali has been appointed as one of the seven members of the Asian Football Confederation's task force for regulating football clubs in Asia and Australia.

Mungali, who is also currently serving as the Chairman of the Club Licensing Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), is the only Indian to be appointed on this committee.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Players' Update: Ben Stokes Rattles Stumps as RR All-Rounder Resumes Training in Christchurch (Watch Video).

According to a statement issued here, the retired Army officer plans to use this platform to promote and create opportunities for young and upcoming footballers especially from the rural areas of the country.

His appointment to AFC was made on September 15 by Dato' Windsor John, the General Secretary of the Asian Football Confedaration and he will be on the panel till 2023.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Likely to Miss Season’s First El Clasico Due to Argentina’s World Cup Qualifiers.

The Malaysia-headquartered AFC is the nodal governing body of football in Asia and Australia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)