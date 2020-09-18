Dark clouds are looming over Ben Stokes' participation in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as the Rajasthan Royals star is in New Zealand with his unwell father. However, the England all-rounder has resumed training in Christchurch and is looking in good touch. Taking to his Instagram page, Stokes shared a video from his net session in which he can be seen rattling stumps of the batsman. The New Zealand-born all-rounder also went in nostalgia as his love for game started in Christchurch. Stokes also thanked the Sydenham Park officials for letting him practice. Ben Stokes Says 'I Didn't Sleep for a Week' As He Arrives in New Zealand.

"Been great being in Christchurch we're it all began for me..thanks to @sydenhamcricket for letting me use their facilities to bowl in..unlucky today @nick.smithson.7," the World Cup-winning all-rounder captioned the video. Comment section of the post got flooded in no time as fans urged the talismanic cricketer to join RR as soon as possible. Meanwhile, let's look at how the right-arm pacer hit the bull's eye on his return to training. RR Team Profile for IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

Watch Video:

As per a report in PTI, Stokes is likely to miss the initial half of the tournament which will get underway on September 19. Well, this is undoubtedly a big blow for the Steve Smith-led side as the southpaw has been in sublime form. However, RR's head coach Andrew McDonald has said that understanding Stokes' situation is necessary, but the team management doesn't have any idea about his availability.

"We're not sure where Stokesy's at right now, but once it has played out, then we can make our decisions from there. But I don't want to second-guess what will happen with him just yet," he said to ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, the Men in Pink will begin the quest for their second title against Chennai Super Kings on September 22.

