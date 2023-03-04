Hyderabad, Mar 4 (PTI) Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza, who retired from professional tennis recently, would play an exhibition match in her hometown Hyderabad on Sunday.

The exhibition match will feature Grand Slam winners like Rohan Bopanna, Ivan Dodig, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Cara Black, Marion Bartoli alongside Sania, a release said here on Saturday.

The exhibition match will take place at the LB Tennis Stadium.

"I have achieved more than I could have ever imagined in my career, and I am grateful for every moment on the court. I have always wanted to play and express my gratitude by playing my last match in front of my home crowd in Hyderabad.

"To come full circle at the place it all began has been a personal fairy tale," the release quoted Sania as saying.

"I hope that my journey and experience can encourage and inspire athletes globally to chase their dreams and work hard to achieve their goals.

"I am excited and look forward to enter the next phase of my life, sharing my understanding and knowledge of the sport with the hope to nurture the next generation of athletes and continuing to be a role model for Indian women," she added.

