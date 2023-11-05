New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has revealed his best three players of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup so far, with the Australia great opting for a pair of South Africa stars and an in-form spinner.

Currently in India as a commentator, Ponting has seen most sides in action up close and personal as the race for the semi-final places hots up during the final week of the group stage.

Also Read | Adam Zampa Reflects on Most Satisfying ODI Match of His Career Against England in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

While Ponting has been impressed with the way India have gelled as a team, the former World Cup-winning captain shied away from including any players from the host nation when asked to name his top three players of the tournament thus far.

1. Adam Zampa (Australia): 19 wickets @ 17.15

Also Read | Cameron Green Happy To Make Way for Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh in Australia's Playing XI Against Afghanistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Ponting said he has been impressed with the bowling efforts of Zampa, who has held together Australia's spin department almost single-handedly.

"It's very hard to go past Adam Zampa, the leading wicket-taker in the tournament," Ponting said.

"He played the first two games and took no wickets and he has bounced back now sits up top with 18 or 19 wickets.He has been outstanding," added Ponting.

2. Quinton de Kock (South Africa): 545 runs @ 77.85

While the South Africa opener plans to retire from ODI at the completion of the World Cup, his form in India has been first class.

De Kock has scored four centuries at the top of South Africa's batting order and looked at ease against some of the best bowlers in the world.

"Quinton de Kock has four hundreds in this World Cup and it's probably his last World Cup. It's very hard to go past him as he has led a very strong South African batting brigade," Ponting noted.

3. Marco Jansen (South Africa): 16 wickets @ 20.06 and 143 runs @ 47.66

It's de Kock's South African teammate that Ponting opts for in his final spot, with tall all-rounder Marco Jansen having caught the eye of the Australian courtesy of some good efforts with bat and ball.

"The last one, I'm actually going for another South African in Marco Jansen. What he has been able to provide South Africa with the new ball taking wickets upfront, setting up their bowling innings with Powerplay wickets and also contributing with some handy low order runs" Ponting added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)