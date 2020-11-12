New Delhi, November 12: As the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma hailed the efforts of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the "smooth and safe" conduct of the tournament.

The tournament came to an end on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in the final to lift the title. Mumbai defeated Delhi by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar & Brian Lara Go Golfing, Master Blaster Praises Caribbean Legend for his Skills (Watch Video).

Initially, the tournament was scheduled to commence in March but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With several guidelines in place, the competition began on September 19 in the UAE.

"Have to admire the commitment & discipline shown by @ipl and @BCCI crew for the smooth and safe conduct of the #IPL2020. Also a big hand to all 8 franchise for creating a safe biosecure bubble for teams and family," Rohit tweeted. Rohit Sharma Responds To Popular IPL Ad After Leading MI To Indian Premier League 2020 Title Win.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin had also praised BCCI for pulling off the tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It wasn't our night!! @DelhiCapitals Well done @mipaltan, deserved winners and so clinical through the tournament @ImRo45 @ShreyasIyer15. Last but definitely not the least, it was a terrific effort by the @IPL @BCCI to pull off a tournament like this during these tough times," Ashwin had tweeted. Also Read | Rohit Sharma Talks About Life in Bio-Secure Bubble During IPL 2020, Says 'Found a Home Away From Home'.

During the final, Rohit had played a knock of 68 runs to help Mumbai Indians chase down the target of 157, set by the Delhi Capitals after opting to bat first. From Delhi, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant had scored their respective half-centuries to put a respectable total on the board.

With this victory, Mumbai Indians claimed their fifth IPL title. The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. (ANI)

