The bio-secure bubble has become a new norm in the sporting world following the start of sports after the coronavirus enforced break. Professional sportspersons have become used to the new bubble life as they are kept isolated from the outside world in order to minimize the risk of coronavirus infection. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma in a recent post shared about his time in a secure environment. Rohit Sharma Responds To Popular IPL Ad After Leading MI To Indian Premier League 2020 Title Win.

IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to take place in March 2020 but the competition was postponed and then moved to the UAE in September 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was the second time the cash-rich league was played in the gulf country, with teams playing the opening 20 games of the 2014 edition there before returning to India. Gautam Gambhir Wants Rohit Sharma to Replace Virat Kohli as India’s ODI & T20I Captain as Mumbai Indians Lift Fifth IPL Title.

Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma, who guided his team a record fifth IPL title talked about life in a bio-secure bubble. The 33-year-old explained how the necessary protocols became a habit and how hotel rooms became playgrounds.

Mumbai Indians at the end of a grueling tournament lifted the trophy for a fifth time as they defeated the first-time finalist Delhi Capitals with relative ease. Rohit Sharma won his sixth IPL title, having the elusive prize once in 2009 with Deccan Chargers. The 33-year-old is also the most successful skipper in tournaments history with five titles.

All the players and their family member’s along with the staff members of all eight franchises taking part in IPL 2020, spent nearly three months in the bio-secure bubble. Everyone participating were not permitted to have access to anyone outside the secure environment.

Rohit Sharma now will be part of another bio-secure bubble as the enigmatic batsmen is part of the Indian team on the tour of Australia. Team India have already traveled to take part in a full-fledged series in the land down under but the 33-year-old is expected to join them later with him playing only the Test matches in December.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).