Sydney [Australia], January 2 (ANI): Indian ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma is expected to be rested for the fifth Test match against Australia in Sydney, with Jasprit Bumrah set to lead the side in the final Test, sources said.

Rohit has struggled to find form in this series, managing only 31 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was unavailable for the Perth Test and joined the team from Adelaide, but since then, he has failed to make significant contributions with the bat.

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been brilliant in this series, led the team in the first Test at Perth and secured a convincing 295-run victory over Australia.

Earlier on Thursday, head coach Gautam Gambhir mentioned that the playing eleven would be announced before the game, after assessing the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Every individual knows which areas they need to work on. When you play for your country, you want to give your best. I think the discussions between a player and a coach should remain private and restricted to the dressing room," Gambhir said at the pre-match press conference.

Asked whether Rohit will be part of the playing eleven for the Sydney Test, given that the 37-year-old didn't attend the press conference, Gambhir reassured that everything is fine with the captain.

"Everything is fine with Rohit and we will announce the playing XI tomorrow after evaluating the pitch. We have had one main conversation in our dressing room - how we will win the next test, as it is crucial for us," Gambhir noted.

Australia clinched 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test, taking 2-1 lead in the series and denting India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. (ANI)`

