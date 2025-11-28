Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma is poised to become only the fourth Indian batter to hit the 20,000-run milestone in cricket. Rohit is set to return to the field in India's three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting November 30 at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.

Rohit has 19,902 international runs to his name in 502 matches. The India opener scored 4,301 runs in 67 Tests. He has 4,231 runs in T20Is and 11,370 runs in ODIs

He is only 98 runs away to join an elite list that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid.

Tendulkar leads with 34,357 runs to his name, followed by Virat Kohli with 27,673 runs and Dravid with 24,064 runs.

The Mumbai cricketer, who retired from T20Is following the 2024 World Cup and stepped away from Test cricket in May, now plays in just one format. After the South Africa series, he is expected to feature in the ODI series against New Zealand at home.

Rohit will be coming into the South Africa series on the back of a solid hundred against Australia in Sydney, where he scored an unbeaten 121 off 125 balls, helping India register a consolation win after being 2-0 down in a three-match ODI series. His knock included 13 boundaries and three sixes.

Virat Kohli, who, like Rohit, now only plays in ODIs, is also set to return to action for India against South Africa. Both will be under pressure to perform. India will look to boost their morale after suffering an excruciating 2-0 loss against the Proteas at home earlier in the week. (ANI)

