Rohtak (Haryana) [India], January 24 (ANI): Rohtak Royals will begin their much-anticipated journey in the inaugural season of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) as they take on Karnal Kings in the second match of the double-header on January 25 from 8:00 PM IST onwards, according to a release.

The encounter marks a significant moment for both the franchise and the city, as the Royals make their Kabaddi Champions League debut, carrying strong local support and high expectations.

With daily prime-time matches scheduled at 07:00 PM IST onwards from January 25 to February 7, the Kabaddi Champions League promises high-octane action, and Rohtak Royals will be eager to make an immediate statement in their tournament opener.

Leading the Royals in their debut season will be Arjuna Awardee and Indian kabaddi legend Sandeep Narwal, who has been appointed captain ahead of the campaign. One of the most respected all-rounders in Indian kabaddi, Narwal's leadership is expected to anchor the team both on and off the mat.

Head Coach Surender Nada underlined the team's preparation and belief, saying, "The boys have trained well, and the energy in the camp has been very positive. Having someone like Sandeep leading the side gives the team a lot of confidence because of the experience and composure he brings. Our focus is on executing our plans and starting the season strongly."

Speaking ahead of the opening clash, Captain Sandeep Narwal said, "There's a lot of excitement in the group ahead of our first game. Representing Rohtak and Haryana means a lot to me personally, and the focus right now is simple- stay calm, stay disciplined, and play for each other. We have a young squad that's hungry to prove itself, and my role is to guide them and make sure we step onto the mat with confidence and the right mindset."

Rohtak Royals boast a balanced and versatile squad, featuring a strong mix of raiders, defenders, and all-rounders. The all-round responsibilities will be led by Ankit Jakhar and Sachin Jaibhagwan, while the defensive unit includes Amit Nafe Singh (left cover), Sahil Amarjeet (right corner), Ronak (right cover), Mohit (left corner), Aaryan (left corner), Sandeep Deswal (left cover), and seasoned campaigner Sandeep Narwal (right corner). The raiding department will be spearheaded by star player Vijay Malik, local lad Ankit Rana, Akshay Rajender, Rakesh Singhroha, Himanshu, and Milan Dahiya, providing the Royals with multiple attacking options.

On the other side of the mat are Karnal Kings, who have also assembled a strong squad this season. Their defence will be marshalled by auction pick Sunil Malik, regarded as one of the side's key stoppers, while seasoned campaigners Sunil Kumar and Surender Gill add strength and stability to the core. Promising youngsters Ashish Malik and Akshit further inject energy and flair, making the Kings a competitive outfit. (ANI)

