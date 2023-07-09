Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 9 (ANI): RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy hosted a six-day-long camp dedicated to nurturing the skills of 40 aspiring goalkeepers from across the state. Held at the Olympian Balbir Singh International Hockey Stadium in Mohali, the camp gave the 40 young athletes an opportunity to learn from former Indian goalkeeper and Dronacharya Awardee, Romeo James.

As per the official press release, the budding goalkeepers got a chance to hone their craft and gain invaluable insights under James' able guidance.

"I am delighted to be a part of this camp and contribute to the development of the young goalkeeping talent from Punjab. In this early phase of their career, it is crucial to provide them with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in this sport," said James.

James was joined by another mentor, celebrated coach, and former Indian goalkeeper Baljit Singh. He shared his vast expertise with the goalkeepers and mentored them in ways to improve their performance. Singh emphasized the significance of such initiatives, and added, "This is a great initiative by the RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy as such camps play a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of goalkeepers. It is essential to provide them with the right guidance and support to help them reach their full potential."

The camp also benefited from the presence of former Indian goalkeeper Mrinal Choubey and goalkeeping coaching expert Rajinder Kumar, who shared their vast experience and knowledge with the young goalkeepers. Speaking about the camp, Rajinder Singh, Assistant Technical Director RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy said, "This has been a successful goalkeeping camp where we were able to train 40 young goalkeepers from Punjab under the guidance of some of the best coaches and mentors in India. We hope this camp will benefit the young players and the learning from the camp will play vital a role in their overall growth." (ANI)

