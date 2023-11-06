Following India's Women's Asian Champions Trophy title win, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the team on their victory. India captured its second women's Asian Champions Trophy title after beating Japan in final on Sunday. Sachin took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud the Indian women's team. Fans Sing Along As ‘Vande Mataram’ Song Played During India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final in Ranchi, Video Goes Viral.

Sachin Tendulkar Tweet

दिवाली की रोशनी में नई चमक लाई है, हमारी महिला हॉकी टीम ने! With a sparkling 4-0 win in the #AsianChampionsTrophy, our women's hockey team has brought Diwali early this year. Congratulations to the champions! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yfCLxZqO1p — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 6, 2023

Anurag Thakur also lauded the women's team for their "historic moment".

Anurag Thakur Tweet

What a historic moment for Bharatiya women's hockey! 🇮🇳 They dethroned Japan and are now the Asian Champions Trophy winners! The final in Ranchi was pure brilliance, with a 4-0 victory over the two-time champions. Our women's team is on fire, and we're so proud of their… pic.twitter.com/IdtokmEZSp — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 6, 2023

Sangita Kumari (17'), Neha (46'), Lalremsiami (57'), and Vandana Katariya (60') netted a goal each for India. In recognition of their exceptional performance, marked by an undefeated streak throughout the tournament and their title victory, Hockey India declared a reward of Rs 3.00 Lakhs for each member of the Indian Women's Hockey Team and Rs 1.50 Lakhs for each member of the support staff.

Earlier in the match, India began by exerting continuous pressure on Japan, in an effort to disconcert the reigning champions. The hosts made a promising foray toward the goal when Deepika positioned herself perfectly to secure an early lead, but her shot was saved by Japan's goalkeeper Eika Nakamura.

India maintained their offensive pressure, consistently penetrating the circle and testing Japan's steadfast defence, which remained resolute, frustrating India's endeavours to break the deadlock. As the first quarter concluded, the score remained level, and the match remained goalless.

Nevertheless, India persisted in their efforts to shatter the deadlock, and their determination bore fruit early in the second quarter, with Sangita Kumari (17') delivering a superb finish to put her team in the lead. However, this setback urged Japan, prompting them to mount counterattacks and apply pressure on the Indian squad. Japan even delivered a nerve-wracking moment for India when Shiho Kobayakawa appeared to score a goal, but a successful video referral by India revealed that the ball had touched Shiho's hand before she found the back of the net, thus leading to the goal being disallowed.

Furthermore, Japan earned three consecutive penalty corners, but India's resolute defence denied any potential comeback, allowing the hosts to enter halftime with a 1-0 advantage. With the intention of broadening their advantage, India commenced the third quarter with an intensified offensive, displaying relentless determination. Nevertheless, Japan not only showcased formidable defensive strength to thwart the Indian onslaught but also seized control of possession, attempting to turn the tide of the game in their favour.

Amidst these efforts, the Indian squad persistently probed Japan's defensive lines at regular intervals to sustain their momentum. Simultaneously, Japan intensified their offensive endeavours, yet neither team managed to breach the opposing goal in the penultimate quarter, concluding with India maintaining a 1-0 lead.

The fourth and final quarter commenced with India securing three consecutive penalty corners, and on the third attempt, they finally found success as Neha (46') deftly deflected the ball into the net, extending the Indian team's lead to 2-0, providing them with a much-needed cushion. Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya Score As Indian Hockey Team Beats Japan 4–0 To Secure Second Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Title.

Nevertheless, Japan kept the Indian defenders on alert, and they earned a penalty stroke in the last eight minutes of the match. But India's Captain, Savita, exhibited remarkable skills, making a crucial save to preserve her team's two-goal advantage. Moreover, in the closing moments of the match, Lalremsiami (57') delivered a goal via a penalty corner, while Vandana Katariya (60') executed a splendid field goal, sealing a commendable 4-0 triumph for India.

