New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated young sensation Ayush Mhatre became the youngest man to score a century in all three formats of professional cricket - first-class, List A and T20 - after he smashed a 49-ball century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) clash against Vidarbha on Friday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Mhatre finished unbeaten on 110 off 53 balls, guiding Mumbai to a seven-wicket victory with 13 balls to spare.

In an Instagram post, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Congratulations @ayush_255."

Mhatre became the youngest player to score a century in all three formats at just 18 years and 135 days. The previous record was held by Rohit Sharma, who achieved the feat at 19 years and 339 days. After Mhatre and Rohit, Unmukt Chand stands as another player to have reached this milestone, doing so at the age of 20.

Mhatre, who has already played extensively this season, is in excellent form, which bodes well for both the India U19 team and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the men's U19 squad for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup. In the 15-member team picked for the tournament, Mhatre has been appointed as India's U19 captain.

Coming to the SMAT match, Mhatre's stellar innings made Mumbai's 193-run chase look effortless. He received strong support from Shivam Dube, who contributed an unbeaten 39 off just 19 balls, including three sixes and as many fours. Vidarbha, after being put into bat, put up a formidable score of 192/9 in 20 overs. Their innings was powered by two half-centuries off the bats of Atharva Taide and Aman Mokhade.

Chasing 193, Mhatre led Mumbai's chase with a flurry of boundaries, with his score of 110 including eight fours and seven sixes. His century put the Vidarbha bowlers under pressure and made the 193-run target look easy. Shivam Dube supported him well, adding a quick 39 off 19 balls to keep the momentum going. (ANI)

