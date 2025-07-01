Astana, Jul 1 (PTI) Indian pugilists Sakshi, Lakshya Chahar, and Jaismine advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Cup after registering preliminary victories at the Beeline Arena here on Tuesday.

In the women's 54kg category, Sakshi put on a composed display to defeat England's Charley Davison with a unanimous 5:0 decision in her pre-quarterfinal bout.

Jaismine followed with a confident showing of her own in the women's 57kg division, overcoming Azerbaijan's Aynur Mikayilova by the same margin to seal her place in the last eight.

Lakshya delivered a gritty performance in the men's 80kg category, moving past Bulgaria's William Cholov 4:1 in a split verdict.

Manish Rathore, however, exited the competition after a closely-contested bout against Rui Yamaguchi of Japan in the men's 55kg category.

Sakshi, Lakshya, and Jaismine now join Sachin Siwach, Hitesh Gulia, Muskan, Minakshi, and Sanju in the next round, underlining India's strong start to the tournament in Astana.

