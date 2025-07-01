India will return to action when they will take on England in the second Test of the five-match series in the Anderon-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 at Edgbaston. India has started the series by losing the first match to England. It has not been an ideal start for them as pace ace Jasprit Bumrah will play only three Test matches in the series and with him having played the first match, it reduces the margin of error further. Shubman Gill, the newly appointed Test captain of India, is confident of a comeback while Gautam Gambhir, team's head coach is under pressure ahead of the big game. A loss here would push them in a do or die situation. Shubman Gill Confirms Jasprit Bumrah's Availability for IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, Team India Captain Admits A Call Is Yet to Be Taken.

A key factor for Test cricket in England has been the conditions. In the recent past, the pitches in England have been high-scoring, drier, favouring the batters. The new dukes balls have not been like the earlier ones which used to move around for a long time. These balls go soft quickly favouring the batters even more. It is important for teams to win phases and that is where the overhead conditions come into play. A bit of rain and dark clous can change the conditions drastically for either team. That is why, ahead of the big India vs England second Test match, fans are eager to know the weather forecast throughout the duration of the Test match. They will get the entire information here.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, Birmingham Weather

There is mixed news for the fans. The Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 faces negligible rain threat. There is only 12% chances of rain and it is expected the day will be cloudy but the rain won't be something to bother much. In the Day 2, sun is expected to come out and the day is likely to be partly cloudy with only 3% chances of rain. The Day 3 has very low chances of rain, only 4% but it is expected there will be cloud cover for most of the day. But there is chances of precipitation in the next two days. Day 4 has 39% rain chances and Day 5 has 46% rain chances. It is expected that these two days will have rain interferences. Although there was forecast of heavy rain in the last game but it eventually stayed away for most of the time. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Ravi Shastri Says India Must Throw Counterpunch Immediately To Bounce Back in Series Against England.

Edgbaston Pitch Report

Edgbaston is one of the venues in England where the spinners come into play. It is mostly a batting friendly surface. The average first-innings score at Edgbaston over the last 10 Tests stands at 334. The last time India played at the venue, England successfully chased down a target of 378. Notably, in the last four Tests at this ground, the chasing team has emerged victorious. It clearly shows that the pitch gets better to bat on throughout the Test match. But it is expected to have dry grass and spinners can make an impact.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).