Rome, Nov 11 (AP) Salernitana missed a golden opportunity to pick up its first win of the Italian league season when it gave up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away at Sassuolo.

The result was a big blow to Salernitana coach Filippo Inzaghi. The former Juventus and AC Milan striker has yet to win any of his four league games since taking charge in October and the club remains rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table with just five points from 12 games.

Also Read | Babar Azam Likely to Step Down From the Position of Pakistan Captain After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Salernitana is the 30th team in the history of the Serie A not to win any of its first 12 games in the league season. Of the previous 29, only three avoided relegation.

The Salerno club took the lead after five minutes when Nigerian striker Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi slipped the ball under goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.

Also Read | SA vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Azmatullah Omarzai's Stunning Knock of 97 Goes in Vain as South Africa Beat Afghanistan by 5 Wickets.

Boulaye Dia doubled its lead 12 minutes later when he hammered a shot into the roof of the net from 12 yards out. It was the Senegal striker's fourth goal of the season.

However, Norwegian midfielder Kristian Thorstvedt pulled the home side back by scoring a brace.

He netted his first nine minutes before halftime with a simple tap-in after Grégoire Defrel set him up with a looping header across goal, and equalized seven minutes into the second half with a right-foot strike.

The point lifts Sassuolo up one place to 14th.

Later Friday, Romanian defender Radu Dragu?in scored in the first half as Genoa beat Verona 1-0 at home to extend the visitors' winless run to 11 games.

The 21-year-old center back volleyed home after some indecisive defending to provisionally lift the hosts up to 13th spot.

Verona started the day third from bottom and Friday's defeat means it has still not won a game since the end of August. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)