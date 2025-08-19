Mumbai, August 19: Australia teen star Sam Konstas has signed a four-year extension (inclusive of BBL 15) that will keep him at Sydney Thunder until at least the end of Big Bash League (BBL) 18, the club announced on Tuesday. At just 19 years of age, Konstas already boasts a record-breaking Big Bash debut, an Under-19 World Cup winner’s medal, and a maiden Baggy Green earned during last summer’s Border-Gavaskar series. BBL 2025-26: Marnus Labuschagne Returns To Brisbane Heat For Big Bash League 15, Star Australia Cricketer Set To Complete 10 Years With Club.

His Thunder debut last summer was nothing short of spectacular, blasting 56 runs off 27 balls to set a new club record for the fastest half-century and become the youngest player in BBL history to reach the milestone. Konstas said the new deal is still as surreal as his first contract.

"I remember being a fan in the stands watching my heroes like Davey [Warner], Michael Hussey and Andre Russell play for Thunder, so to extend for another four seasons is very exciting,” Konstas said.

"Batting with Davey [Warner] last season was a great learning opportunity for me because he’s very strategic in the way that he goes about things. I felt like I had a lot of clarity and freedom to play my game. We’ve got an exciting group again which now includes Shadab (Khan)... I feel like this is the year we’re going to dominate," he added. Marcus Stoinis Backs Private Investment in Big Bash League, Keeps Focus Firm on Playing ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said Konstas’ commitment was a major statement for the club’s future.

“This contract extension is one of the easiest decisions we’ve made. This time last year he hadn’t played a BBL match, and to go from that to breaking records on debut – alongside his growth across other formats – shows just how far he’s come."

“This deal is huge in terms of tenure, and we see it as part of a journey that will hopefully make him a Thunder player for life. This extension not only rewards Sam’s progression and his lifelong love of the club, but also tells our fans that when we have talent, we’re going to do our best to keep them in Thunder colours," Copeland said.

