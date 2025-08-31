Puri (Odisha) [India], August 31 (ANI): BJP MP Sambit Patra took part in a cyclothon in Puri, Odisha as part of the National Sports Day celebrations on Sunday. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the people, aiming to promote a healthy lifestyle.

"On the call of Prime Minister Modi, from August 29, National Sports Day, the 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India' programmes have started. We have also initiated this in Puri," Patra told ANI.

He further added, "Today, many people are participating in 'Sundays on Cycle' and sending out the message that we should all stay fit and take India forward in fitness."

National Sports Day is celebrated annually on August 29, to emphasise the importance of sports and physical activities and serves to honour Major Dhyan Chand's legacy in Indian hockey.

Since its inception, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle movement has reached over seven lakh individuals across more than 40,000 locations nationwide.

The Fit India movement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 29 August 2019, with the intention of incorporating fitness into the daily routines of Indian citizens. The mission of the initiative was to bring about behavioural changes and move towards a more physically active lifestyle.

The Fit India movement aims to undertake various initiatives and conduct events that promote fitness in a fun, free, and easy manner.

Encouraging indigenous sports, spreading the message of fitness to every school, college, and university, are several other goals of the Fit India movement. (ANI)

