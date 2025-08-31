Match 28 of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025, Gaur Gorakhapur Lions and Kanpur Superstars will lock horns against each other on August 31. Lions are currently fifth in the standings, while Superstars are sitting bottom of the UP T20 League points table. Gaur Gorakhapur Lions head into the contest having suffered a thumping loss in their last match, while Kanpur Superstars were defeated quite handsomely in their most recent encounter. Rinku Singh Century: Explosive Batter Smashes 108* off 48 Balls in Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions UP T20 League 2025, Warms Up for Asia Cup 2025 in Style (Watch Video).

Gaur Gorakhapur Lions have earned four wins and lost five matches, but have showcased erratic form in the ongoing season two of UP T20 League 2025. Kanpur Superstars, on the other hand, went into a downward spiral in the early half of the competition, but have showcased their abilities from time to time. A win here for both teams will ensure a bright future in the remainder of the tournament.

Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 2025 Details

Match Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Date Sunday, August 31 Time 3:00 IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast) Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Bottom-tier teams Gaur Gorkhapur Lions and Kanpur Superstars will be in action in the 28th match of the ongoing UP T20 2025 League on Sunday, August 31. The Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars match will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UPT20 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. For Lions vs Superstars live streaming online viewing option, read below. Shubham Mishra Rattles Opposition With Stellar Five-Wicket Haul, Achieves Feat During Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars UPT20 2025. Fans in India can watch the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Form-wise, Lions hold a slight advantage over Superstars.

