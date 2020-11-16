Manchester [UK], November 16 (ANI): Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes termed former Red Devils player Paul Scholes as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Scholes spent his entire career with United, making over 700 appearances for the club and winning 11 Premier League titles.

Scholes was a key player of Sir Alex Ferguson's side for nearly 20 years and was more than capable of chipping in with a few goals.

"Maybe I am closer to Paul Scholes. Scholes was a guy who likes to be in the box, who likes to give an assist, who likes to score a lot of goals," Fernandes told Manchester United Podcast.

"It is funny, I remember when we were about to play Club Brugge [at home] last season, and I was in the dining room with Fred, and on the television, they were playing all Paul Scholes' goals in a Manchester United shirt [on MUTV]. We had eaten, but we just stayed there to watch all of the goals of his.

"It was funny because I was talking to Fred, and I said to him, 'You see what Paul Scholes is doing, you need to be more closer to the goal, because if not, you will never score!' And then Fred, in that game, he scored twice!" he added.

According to Portuguese, Scholes will be his favourite despite widely popular Frank Lampard as the former makes 'more difference than anyone else'.

"I think Scholes was one of the best midfielders in the world. For England, a lot of people talk about Frank Lampard because he scored a lot of goals of course, one of the best in England too, you have Steven Gerrard too, but I think Scholes is the one who makes more difference than anyone else," the midfielder said.

"And before everyone starts talking about this, I have not seen every midfielder in England, ok? But I think in the last generation, those three were the three best ones, and for me Scholes was best," he added. (ANI)

