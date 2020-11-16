The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently took a hilarious dig at part-time bowlers which left fans in splits. Although specialist batsmen are picked in the team to pile runs on the board, they had to bowl on occasions when a regular bowler is injured or is having a bad day. Sometimes they get wickets with their golden arm while several times they get smashed for runs. Batsmen’s part-time bowling has been a topic of humour in the cricketing world, and many memes have been made on this subject. The ICC also joined the bandwagon recently and shared a hilarious meme. Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah Attend the Launch of ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2021.

Sharing a picture of Eiffel Tower and an electricity transmission tower, the apex cricket body wrote: “How batsmen think they bowl, How batsmen bowl” Fans were indeed impressed by ICC’s meme as the comment section was flooded with hilarious remarks. While some praised the admin’s humour, several posted more memes. Meanwhile, let’s look at ICC’s hilarious take on batsman’s bowling. Virat Kohli's Bowling Record: Indian Cricket Team Captain Reminds Kevin Pietersen of His Rare Feat With the Ball in T20Is.

View Post:

How batsmen think they bowl How batsmen bowl pic.twitter.com/SxUjEYRCJQ — ICC (@ICC) November 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 concluded recently with Mumbai Indians winning the title for the record fifth time. The Indian cricket stars will now resume national duties as they’ll lock horns with Australia in a full-fledged tour down under.

Apart from this, New Zealand will host West Indies in three T20Is and as many ODIs. South Africa will also host England in three T20Is and as many ODIs. Hence, fans must brace themselves to witness some thrilling action in international cricket after the coronavirus-induced halt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).