Former Bangladesh Under-19 cricketer Mohammad Sozib died by suicide at his Rajshahi residence on November 14 (Saturday). The right-handed batsman – who was 21-year-old – had played three youth ODIs for Bangladesh and even among the standby players for the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. He last played for Shinepukur Cricket Club in the 2017-18 Dhaka Premier League. Although any reason behind his suicide isn't exact yet, speculations are that the batsman was suffering from depression as he wasn't regular in cricket since the past few years. Sozib even wasn't a part of the draft for the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup. Karan Tiwari 'Mumbai’s Dale Steyn' Dies by Suicide.

"Sozib was part of our U-19's 2018 batch with Saif and Afif (Hossain). He was a standby in the World Cup. He played against Sri Lanka as well as in the Asia Cup. It's really sad to hear this," Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) game development manager Abu Enam Mohammad told BDcrictime. Ayanti Reang, Tripura U-19 Woman Cricketer, Found Dead at Her Home.

"It's tough to say whether it's from depression or anything else. He hasn't been regular in cricket in the past few years. He became too much Rajshahi centric. He played just first division and (Dhaka) Premier League in Dhaka. He wasn't even in the Bangabandhu T20 draft. I don't know if there is anything to be frustrated. He even played a match in Rajshahi day before yesterday," he added.

Tanumoy Ghosh, a Bangladesh first-class cricketer, was also saddened by the news. "I always believed that he could play for a long time because he was so hard working in the academy. It is sad to hear what happened to him," Ghosh said.

