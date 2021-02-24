Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the first day of the third Day/Night Pink Ball Test between India and England here on Wednesday.
England 1st Innings
Zak Crawley lbw b Axar 53
Dominic Sibley c Rohit b Ishant 0
Jonny Bairstow lbw b Axar 0
Joe Root lbw b Ashwin 17
Ben Stokes batting 6
Ollie Pope batting 1
Extras: (LB-2,NB-2) 4
Total: (for four wickets in 27 overs) 81
Fall of Wickets: 1-2, 2-27, 3-74, 4-80.
Bowler: Ishant Sharma 5-1-26-1, Jasprit Bumrah 5-3-13-0, Axar Patel 11-1-30-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 6-2-10-1. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)