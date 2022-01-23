Cape Town, Jan 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third ODI between South Africa and India here on Sunday.

South Africa Innings:

Quinton de Kock c Dhawan b Bumrah 124

Janneman Malan c Pant b D Chahar 1

Temba Bavuma run out (Rahul) 8

Aiden Markramc (sub)Ruturaj Gaikwad b D Chahar 15

Rassie van der Dussen c Shreyas Iyer b Chahal 52

David Miller c Kohli b Prasidh 39

Andile Phehlukwayo run out (Shreyas Iyer/Pant) 4

Dwaine Pretorius c Suryakumar Yadav b Prasidh 20

Keshav Maharaj c Kohli b Bumrah 6

Sisanda Magala c Rahul b Prasidh 0

Lungi Ngidi not out 0

Extras: (LB-2, W-13, NB-3) 18

Total: (all out in 49.5 overs) 287

Fall of Wickets: 1-8, 2-34, -3-70, 4-214, 5-218, 6-228, 7-272, 9-282, 9-287, 10-287.

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 8-0-53-2, Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-52-2, Prasidh Krishna 9.5-0-59-3, Jayant Yadav 10-0-53-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 9-0-47-1, Shreyas Iyer 3-0-21-0. MORE PTI

