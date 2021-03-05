Ahmedabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the fourth Test between India and England, here on Thursday.
England 1st Innings: 205
India 1st innings:
Shubhman Gill b Anderson 0
Rohit Sharma batting 32
Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Leach 17
Virat Kohli c Foakes b Stokes 0
Ajinkya Rahane c Stokes b Anderson 27
Extras: (LB-3, NB-1) 4
Total: (For 4 wickets in 37.5 overs) 80
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-40, 3-41, 4-80
Bowling: James Anderson 11.5-8-7-2, Ben Stokes 12-5-20-1, Jack Leach
11-1-36-1, Dom Bess 3-0-14-0.
