Kanpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.
India 1st Innings: 345
New Zealand 1st Innings: 296
India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 14-1 in 5 overs)
Mayank Agarwal
c Latham b Southee
17
Shubman Gill
b Jamieson
1
Cheteshwar Pujara
c Tom Blundell b Jamieson 22
Ajinkya Rahane
lbw b Ajaz Patel
4
Shreyas Iyer
batting
18
Ravindra Jadeja
lbw b Southee
0
Ravichandran Ashwin
batting
20
Extras: (B-1, LB-1)
2
Total: (5 wkts, 32 Overs)
84
Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 32-2, 41-3, 51-4, 51-5
Bowler: Tim Southee 10-2-27-2, Kyle Jamieson 8-3-21-2, Ajaz Patel 9-2-29-1, Rachin Ravindra 3-1-4-0, William Somerville 2-1-1-0. PTI
