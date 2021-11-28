Kanpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 345

New Zealand 1st Innings: 296

India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 14-1 in 5 overs)

Mayank Agarwal

c Latham b Southee

17

Shubman Gill

b Jamieson

1

Cheteshwar Pujara

c Tom Blundell b Jamieson 22

Ajinkya Rahane

lbw b Ajaz Patel

4

Shreyas Iyer

batting

18

Ravindra Jadeja

lbw b Southee

0

Ravichandran Ashwin

batting

20

Extras: (B-1, LB-1)

2

Total: (5 wkts, 32 Overs)

84

Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 32-2, 41-3, 51-4, 51-5

Bowler: Tim Southee 10-2-27-2, Kyle Jamieson 8-3-21-2, Ajaz Patel 9-2-29-1, Rachin Ravindra 3-1-4-0, William Somerville 2-1-1-0. PTI

