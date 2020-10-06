Abu Dhabi, Oct 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians Innings:

Quinton de Kock c Buttler b Tyagi 23

Rohit Sharma c Tewatia b Gopal 35

Suryakumar Yadav not out 79

Ishan Kishan c Samson b Gopal 0

Krunal Pandya c Gopal b Archer 12

Hardik Pandya not out 30

Extras: (B-5 LB-2 W-5 NB-2) 14

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 193

Fall of Wickets: 1/49 2/88 3/88 4/117

Bowling: Ankit Rajpoot 3-0-42-0, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-28-2, Jofra Archer 4-0-34-1, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-36-1, Tom Curran 3-0-33-0, Rahul Tewatia 2-0-13-0. More

