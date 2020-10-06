Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on each other in the match number 21 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). While Knight Riders have featured in four matches, Super Kings have played five. Both the teams have won two each and now will be looking for their third victory of the season. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 match 21. KKR vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 21.

The KKR vs CSK match takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While Knight Riders come into the contest with a defeat in their last match, Super Kings emerged victorious in their last outing. Both the sides will be looking for a win as things have started to heat up in the IPL 2020.

KKR vs CSK Betting Odds and Betting Tips

It is a stalemate as far as betting odds for both the teams are concerned. As per Bet365, Knight Riders are placed at 1.90 while same bracket has been allotted for Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings after few defeats registered an impressive win against Kings XI Punjab. Against Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings will start as favourites.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 20 times in the IPL. CSK apparently leads the head-to-head record with 13 wins while KKR have won just seven games.

