Dubai, Oct 1 (PTI) Scoreboard of Kokata Knight Riders innings against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.
Kolkata Knight Riders Innings:
Venkatesh Iyerc Deepak Hooda b Ravi Bishnoi 67
Shubman Gill b Arshdeep Singh 77
Rahul Tripathi c Deepak Hooda b Ravi Bishnoi 34
Nitish Rana c Mayank Agarwal b Arshdeep Singh 31
Eoin Morgan (c) lbw b Shami 2
Dinesh Karthik b Arshdeep Singh 11
Tim Seifert run out (Shami) 2
Sunil Narine not out
Extras (b 3, lb 1, w 4) 8
Total (7 wickets, 20 Overs) 165
Fall of Wickets 18-1, 90-2, 120-3, 124-4, 149-5, 156-6, 165-7
Bowlers: Fabian Allen 4-0-38-0, Mohammed Shami 4-0-23-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-32-3, Nathan Ellis 4-0-46-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-22-2. More PTI
