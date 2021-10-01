Dubai, Oct 1 (PTI) Scoreboard of Kokata Knight Riders innings against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings:

Venkatesh Iyerc Deepak Hooda b Ravi Bishnoi 67

Shubman Gill b Arshdeep Singh 77

Rahul Tripathi c Deepak Hooda b Ravi Bishnoi 34

Nitish Rana c Mayank Agarwal b Arshdeep Singh 31

Eoin Morgan (c) lbw b Shami 2

Dinesh Karthik b Arshdeep Singh 11

Tim Seifert run out (Shami) 2

Sunil Narine not out

Extras (b 3, lb 1, w 4) 8

Total (7 wickets, 20 Overs) 165

Fall of Wickets 18-1, 90-2, 120-3, 124-4, 149-5, 156-6, 165-7

Bowlers: Fabian Allen 4-0-38-0, Mohammed Shami 4-0-23-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-32-3, Nathan Ellis 4-0-46-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-22-2. More PTI

