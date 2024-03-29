Bengaluru, Mar 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Also Read | RCB 182/6 in 20 Overs | RCB vs KKR Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik Guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Strong Total.

Virat Kohli not out

83

Also Read | David Warner Praises Pushpa Star Allu Arjun's Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai, Says 'How Good Is This Legend'.

Faf du Plessis c Starc b Harshit Rana 8

Cameron Green b Russell 33

Glenn Maxwell c Rinku Singh b Narine 28

Rajat Patidar c Rinku Singh b Russell 3

Anuj Rawat c Salt b Harshit Rana 3

Dinesh Karthik run out (Salt) 20

Extras: (B-1, W-3) 4

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 182

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-82, 3-124, 4-144, 5-151,182-6.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-47-0, Harshit Rana 4-0-39-2, Anukul Roy 2-0-6-0,Sunil Narine 4-0-40-1, Andre Russell 4-0-29-2, Varun Chakravarthy 2-0-20-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)