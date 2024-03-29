Bengaluru, Mar 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday
Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Virat Kohli not out
83
Faf du Plessis c Starc b Harshit Rana 8
Cameron Green b Russell 33
Glenn Maxwell c Rinku Singh b Narine 28
Rajat Patidar c Rinku Singh b Russell 3
Anuj Rawat c Salt b Harshit Rana 3
Dinesh Karthik run out (Salt) 20
Extras: (B-1, W-3) 4
Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 182
Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-82, 3-124, 4-144, 5-151,182-6.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-47-0, Harshit Rana 4-0-39-2, Anukul Roy 2-0-6-0,Sunil Narine 4-0-40-1, Andre Russell 4-0-29-2, Varun Chakravarthy 2-0-20-0. (MORE) PTI
