Harare, Feb 6 (PTI) A second string Indian team will tour Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series starting July 6, the country's cricket board announced on Tuesday.

The series that will be held immediately after the conclusion of the marquee T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies on June 29, is unlikely to feature any top Indian players as it has been the case during previous tours of the African nation over the years.

The five matches will be held at the Harare Sports Club on, July 6, 7, 10, 13 and 14.

"Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that Zimbabwe will host India for a five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in July. The series is scheduled to take place from 6 to 14 July 2024 in Harare," ZC stated in a release.

The confirmation of this tour comes after productive discussions between ZC and the BCCI, with the primary objective of fortifying bilateral ties and fostering a spirit of collaboration between the two cricketing boards.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: "The BCCI has always played a pioneering role in contributing to the global cricketing community. We understand that it is a period of rebuilding for Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Cricket needs our support at this juncture.

"Our pledge to support Zimbabwe Cricket reflects a shared vision for the growth and prosperity of cricket on the international stage."

Expressing his enthusiasm, ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting India for a T20I series in July in what will be our biggest international attraction at home this year."

A tour by the Indian team takes care of Zimbabwe's entire year's TV revenue.

"The game of cricket has always immensely benefited from India's influence and dedication to the sport, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the BCCI for committing to tour Zimbabwe once again," Mukuhlani said.

"The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, especially as it is coming at a time we are working round the clock to re-establish ourselves as a force to reckon with at the highest level of the game."

