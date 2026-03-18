Rabat [Morocco], March 18: Senegal were stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title win back in January, and it was awarded to Morocco, the runners-up of a chaotic final at Rabat.

A landmark decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped off the Sadio Mane led side of their title win. They lifted the trophy in a controversial match which saw them secure a victory by 1-0 in the extra time. Real Madrid Advance to UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Finals After Vinicius Jr Brace Downs 10-Man Manchester City.

As per Goal.com, during the final few moments of the match, there was a massive outcry from Senegal players, who were not happy with being denied a penalty. A VAR decision to give Morocco a penalty for a very similar challenge further enraged the visitors.

Senegal players, except for their skipper, walked off the pitch for 20 minutes out of protest and took to the field only after being persuaded by Mane. Brahim Diaz took the penalty kick for Morocco, but the goalie saved it, sending the match into extra time. During the extra time, it was Pape Gueye who came in clutch with a match-winning strike.

Following Senegal's win, the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) issued a statement condemning the "unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials" during the title clash.

The conduct of the Senegal team also got condemnation from FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who said on Instagram, "It is also the responsibility of teams and players to act responsibly and set the right example for fans in the stadiums and millions watching around the world. The ugly scenes witnessed today must be condemned and never repeated. I reiterated that they have no place in football and I expect that the relevant disciplinary bodies at CAF will take the appropriate measures."

Now, the CAF Appeals Committee took a review of the match on Tuesday, ruling on the appeal lodged by the Moroccan Football Federation immediately after the final whistle.PL 2025-26: Arsenal Winger Max Dowman Becomes Youngest Premier League Goal Scorer.

The committee confirmed that the match did not end with a 1-0 win for Senegal at the end of extra time, but rather a default 3-0 win for Morocco.

A statement from the CAF Appeals Committee, as quoted by Goal.com, said, "The Senegalese national team has lost the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (CAF) in Morocco by default, with the result recorded as 3-0 in favour of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation."

As per CAF, the Senegal team lost the title due to their violations of Articles 82 and 84 of AFCON regulations, especially the 82nd article stating, "If a team refuses to play or leaves the pitch before the end of the match without the referee's permission, it shall be deemed to have forfeited the match." (ANI)

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