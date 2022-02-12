Milan [Italy], February 12 (ANI): AC Milan on Friday announced that Theo Bernard Francois Hernandez has renewed his contract with the Serie A club until June 30, 2026.

Theo joined the Rossoneri in the summer of 2019 and immediately showed his qualities on the pitch, earning the admiration and affection of AC Milan fans all over the world.

The France international previous deal was set to expire in June 2024 but he has now reached an agreement to extend his stay at the club by two more years.

After 108 appearances with AC Milan defender has bagged 19 goals and 18 assists against his name. Milan's number 19 has been a key player for the club since he joined Serie A from Real Madrid.

This season, Hernandez has four goals and eight assists. (ANI)

