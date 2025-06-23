Rome, Jun 23 (AP) Fireworks and seats thrown onto the pitch prompted a playoff between Sampdoria and Salernitana to stay in Serie B to be suspended midway through the second half.

The incidents involving Salernitana fans occurred after Sampdoria had taken a 2-0 lead Sunday in Salerno, putting it ahead 4-0 on aggregate.

Also Read | Olympic Day 2025: PV Sindhu Urges Citizens To Join 'Let's Move' Initiative on June 23.

The league judge on Monday awarded a 3-0 victory to Sampdoria and ordered Salernitana to play its next two home matches without fans.

Sampdoria will remain in Serie B while Salernitana is relegated to Serie C.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Ilkay Gundogan Scores Brace As Manchester City Cruise Into Knockouts With 6-0 Win Over Al-Ain.

Sampdoria has never been relegated to Serie C in its 79-year history and earlier this season brought back some players from its golden years in the 1990s to manage the squad out of crisis.

It's Salernitana second consecutive relegation after playing in Serie A in 2023-24.

Salernitana and Sampdoria finished 16th and 17th, respectively, in the Serie B standings this season. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)