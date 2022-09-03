New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi Football president and long-time administrator Shaji Prabhakaran was on Saturday appointed the new secretary general of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The appointment, which was on expected lines, was carried out by the newly-formed executive committee of the AIFF, at the helm of which is president Kalyan Chaubey.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match vs Pakistan: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Dubai.

The decision was taken during the new dispensation's first executive committee at the Football House, and was chaired by Chaubey.

The president proposed Prabhakaran's name as the new secretary general of the AIFF, which was unanimously approved by all the members, the AIFF said in a statement.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ATN and Vasantham TV: Get Free Telecast Details of SL vs AFG Super 4 Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Prabhakaran, who was in the forefront of the group of people who wanted a change in the functioning of the AIFF, did not contest the apex body's elections here on Friday, when Chaubey became the federation's first player president in its 85-year existence.

Welcoming the members, the AIFF president said: "This is the first time that six former eminent players are part of the Committee as per the order of the Honourable Supreme Court.

"We need to work together, and at no time should any personal ego come as a roadblock on our endeavour to take Indian football forward together. Discipline is the key to success, and we need to be accountable as per the deadlines set."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)