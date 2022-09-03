SL vs AFG Live Streaming Online: The Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2022 begins with a game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan with the former defying odds to book a place in the next round. Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka comfortably in the opening game of the competition and Sri Lanka will have to play at a significantly higher level to avoid a repeat of that result. The pitch at Sharjah is usually good for batting and Hong Kong's debacle yesterday had more to do with the world-class Pakistan attack than the surface. Sri Lanka has showcased that if the team plays as a unit rather than as individuals, results are possible but they now need to push on from the victory over Bangladesh. Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Schedule: Format, Date, Time in IST and Venue of Next Round Cricket Matches in Continental T20I Tournament.

Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, and Hazaratullah Zazai have been getting the runs for Afghanistan. While there are no star batters in the team, the unit often gets the work done by playing sensibly. They have two of the leading spinners in T20 cricket in the form of Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Rashid Khan who not only pick wickets but also are highly effective in maintaining an economical run rate.

Sri Lanka needs to work on their bowling with Wanindu Hasaranga being the only truly world-class performer in their ranks. Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka were exceptional with the bat against Bangladesh and need to continue with the momentum. The team lacks consistency but on their day they can beat some of the best in the world as they proved against Australia recently. When is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Match? Know Date and Time in IST of IND vs PAK T20I in Dubai.

When Is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 03, 2022 (Saturday) onwards. The SL vsAFG game has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on TV. For fans in Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide the live telecast of SL vs AFG T20 cricket match. ATN will provide live telecast in Afghanistan and Vasantham TV will provide live telecast for Sri Lanka viewers.

How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. Afghanistan is the stronger of the two teams but Sri Lanka can certainly make a match of it if they turn up like their last game.

